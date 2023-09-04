Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 849,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum comprises approximately 1.8% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Marathon Petroleum worth $114,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MPC. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $793,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at $3,935,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $713,662.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,935,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,188 shares of company stock worth $3,890,973. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $3.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $145.96. 3,027,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,765,323. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $89.40 and a 1 year high of $149.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.32 and its 200 day moving average is $124.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $58.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.62.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.60 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company’s revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 10.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MPC. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.93.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

