Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 20.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,809 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $21,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,321,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $480,414,000 after acquiring an additional 21,632 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,086 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $29,042,000. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 375.8% in the 1st quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 5,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,013,363 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,185,316,000 after acquiring an additional 138,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.
Mastercard Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of MA traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $415.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,841,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697,299. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $396.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $377.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $417.78. The stock has a market cap of $391.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10.
Mastercard Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.37%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard
In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,431 shares of company stock valued at $160,930,754 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently commented on MA. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.96.
Mastercard Profile
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
