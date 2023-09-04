MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Raymond James

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded MasterCraft Boat from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. B. Riley lowered shares of MasterCraft Boat from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Stock Up 5.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasterCraft Boat

Shares of MasterCraft Boat stock opened at $22.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.89 and a 200-day moving average of $29.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $400.29 million, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.79. MasterCraft Boat has a 1-year low of $18.49 and a 1-year high of $35.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MasterCraft Boat by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,558,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,754,000 after purchasing an additional 139,923 shares in the last quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,972,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,213,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,852,000 after buying an additional 130,333 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,893,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 577,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,713,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MasterCraft Boat

(Get Free Report)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through four segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.