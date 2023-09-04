MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Rating Lowered to Neutral at B. Riley

B. Riley lowered shares of MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $23.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $37.00.

MCFT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered MasterCraft Boat from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on MasterCraft Boat in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasterCraft Boat currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

MCFT stock opened at $22.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.29 million, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.79. MasterCraft Boat has a one year low of $18.49 and a one year high of $35.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 9.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,558,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,754,000 after purchasing an additional 139,923 shares in the last quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 2.9% during the second quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,972,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,213,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,852,000 after purchasing an additional 130,333 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the second quarter valued at about $19,893,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 577,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,713,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through four segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

