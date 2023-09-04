Maverick Protocol (MAV) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $57.75 Million

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Maverick Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000893 BTC on exchanges. Maverick Protocol has a total market capitalization of $57.75 million and $18.30 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Maverick Protocol has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Maverick Protocol Profile

Maverick Protocol launched on March 14th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Maverick Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/maverick-protocol. Maverick Protocol’s official website is www.mav.xyz. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol.

Buying and Selling Maverick Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 250,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.2323222 USD and is down -2.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $7,422,785.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

