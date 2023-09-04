McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 820,271 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,634 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.11% of McDonald’s worth $229,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 12.5% in the first quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 900 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 4.5% in the first quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 20.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,094,000 after buying an additional 7,312 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MCD traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $280.94. 2,136,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,540,291. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.58 and a fifty-two week high of $299.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.28.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.93%.

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $464,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,149 shares of company stock valued at $5,257,201 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Bank of America raised their price target on McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.55.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

