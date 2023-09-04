Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,007,131 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,059 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.3% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $213,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth about $354,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 77,874 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,505,000 after acquiring an additional 19,140 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 22,957 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 633,663 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $134,299,000 after acquiring an additional 60,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,219 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,459,318.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,129.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,283 shares of company stock worth $12,463,872. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

META has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.79.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $296.38. 12,842,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,721,676. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $326.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $299.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

