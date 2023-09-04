Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership reduced its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,626 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,499 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.4% of Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $36,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

META has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.79.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,459,318.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,129.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,283 shares of company stock valued at $12,463,872 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:META traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $296.38. The stock had a trading volume of 12,842,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,721,676. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $326.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.77.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

