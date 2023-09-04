Meter Governance Self Reported Market Cap Hits $34.19 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 4th. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $34.19 million and approximately $54,818.12 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for $1.58 or 0.00006142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003863 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000665 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 45,082,160 coins and its circulating supply is 21,601,633 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 45,082,160 with 21,601,633 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 1.58477396 USD and is down -1.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $64,229.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.