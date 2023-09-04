MetisDAO Reaches Market Capitalization of $51.52 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 4th. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for $11.53 or 0.00044539 BTC on popular exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $51.52 million and approximately $676,254.57 worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00007315 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00021051 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00017391 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00015069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,897.71 or 1.00004960 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000070 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,466,403 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

