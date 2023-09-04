MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Holdings Raised by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 80.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,431,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,424,112 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $72,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 253.8% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

NYSE MTG opened at $17.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.14. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $18.25.

MGIC Investment Increases Dividend

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $290.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.51 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 67.83% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTG. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

