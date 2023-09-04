Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating for the company.

Middlefield Banc stock opened at $26.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.14. Middlefield Banc has a 52 week low of $22.09 and a 52 week high of $30.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.58.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $24.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 million. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 22.12%. Research analysts forecast that Middlefield Banc will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Middlefield Banc’s payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBCN. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Middlefield Banc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Middlefield Banc in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc during the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Middlefield Banc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. 25.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

