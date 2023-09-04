Mirabella Financial Services LLP Acquires 2,453 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 45.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after acquiring an additional 334,510,840 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,769,881 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 293.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,773,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783,166 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.6% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 328,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,519,000 after buying an additional 5,281,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5,651.3% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,175,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,580,000 after buying an additional 3,120,678 shares during the period.

IWM stock traded up $2.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $190.85. 25,094,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,722,760. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $199.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.89.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

