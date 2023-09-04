Mirabella Financial Services LLP Acquires 981 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,273 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 18,113 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on AMAT. Bank of America increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.08.

Applied Materials Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $1.23 on Monday, reaching $153.99. 3,693,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,075,166. The company has a market capitalization of $129.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.60. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $154.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,599,790. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

