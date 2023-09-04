Mirabella Financial Services LLP Acquires New Holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 40.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3,687.0% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 19.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,358. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.09 and a fifty-two week high of $40.81.

Insider Transactions at Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment ( NYSE:MSGE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.52 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Charles Dolan purchased 322,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 369,708 shares in the company, valued at $11,460,948. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Thomas Charles Dolan acquired 322,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 369,708 shares in the company, valued at $11,460,948. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Entertainment Co. Sphere sold 6,877,553 shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $204,675,977.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,143,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,883,594.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSGE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Friday, May 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Madison Square Garden Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

(Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

