Mirabella Financial Services LLP Buys New Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,134 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Aspen Technology

In related news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total transaction of $512,439.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aspen Technology Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AZPN traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $194.16. The company had a trading volume of 165,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,736. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of -116.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.90. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $161.32 and a one year high of $263.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.94.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.07). Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $320.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.78 million. Analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AZPN. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Aspen Technology from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Aspen Technology from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.80.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

Further Reading

