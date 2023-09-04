Mirabella Financial Services LLP Buys New Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 11.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 748,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,656,000 after acquiring an additional 50,038 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Black Hills by 1.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Hills Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BKH traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.74. 317,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,899. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.40. Black Hills Co. has a 52-week low of $53.88 and a 52-week high of $79.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.59.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). Black Hills had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $411.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Black Hills from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Black Hills in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Black Hills from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Black Hills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.29.

About Black Hills

(Free Report)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

