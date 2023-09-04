Mirabella Financial Services LLP Cuts Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lowered its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 88.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,979 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 37,750 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $336.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.79.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.2 %

META stock traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $296.38. 12,842,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,721,676. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $326.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $299.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.14, for a total value of $195,041.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,899,010.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.14, for a total value of $195,041.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,899,010.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total transaction of $1,253,161.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,277,394. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,283 shares of company stock valued at $12,463,872. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.