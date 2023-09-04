Mirabella Financial Services LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 275.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,868 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 119.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 10,601 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

NYSE FRT traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $98.06. 334,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,430. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.33 and its 200-day moving average is $97.32. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $85.27 and a 1 year high of $115.08.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 92.70%.

A number of analysts have commented on FRT shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $127.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.83.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

