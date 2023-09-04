Mirabella Financial Services LLP Increases Stock Position in Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Free Report) by 69.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP owned about 0.07% of Ivanhoe Electric worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Resource Partners USA LP bought a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,238,000. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,034,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,859,000 after acquiring an additional 40,121 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 34.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,216,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,287,000 after acquiring an additional 566,397 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $10,829,000. Finally, Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 155.8% during the first quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 596,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,253,000 after acquiring an additional 363,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IE traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.10. The stock had a trading volume of 354,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,670. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 0.64. Ivanhoe Electric Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $16.75.

Ivanhoe Electric ( NYSEAMERICAN:IE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter. Ivanhoe Electric had a negative net margin of 2,387.68% and a negative return on equity of 42.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ivanhoe Electric Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Mark Andrew Stuart Gibson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $68,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 329,761 shares in the company, valued at $4,530,916.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Mark Andrew Stuart Gibson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $68,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 329,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,530,916.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine Anne Barone sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $338,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,936 shares of company stock valued at $476,847 in the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

