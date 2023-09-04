Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $1.07 Million in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 29,223 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GM. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of General Motors by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,890,000 after buying an additional 15,117 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,181,000 after buying an additional 68,683 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in General Motors by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GM traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,804,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,261,758. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.76 and a 200-day moving average of $35.93. General Motors has a 12 month low of $31.10 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.39.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $44.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.13 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 5.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,601,893. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.25.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

