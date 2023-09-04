Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $1.25 Million in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,876,349,000 after buying an additional 993,965 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in TC Energy by 65.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 22,706,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $882,692,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950,372 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in TC Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,772,731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $691,264,000 after purchasing an additional 650,027 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $519,894,000. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in TC Energy by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,387,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $481,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRP traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,467,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148,967. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $33.02 and a 12-month high of $49.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.57, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.84.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.702 per share. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 388.89%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRP. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of TC Energy from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered TC Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of TC Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.06.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

