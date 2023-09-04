Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $1.29 Million in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $52.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.71.

Shares of MNST traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,832,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,196,284. The stock has a market cap of $59.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.73, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.18. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $3,305,239.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,447,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $3,305,239.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,447,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,451,375.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,620,379 over the last 90 days. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

