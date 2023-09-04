Mirabella Financial Services LLP Lowers Position in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,276 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 14.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,519 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of TransAlta by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 456,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 31,220 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in TransAlta by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 768,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after buying an additional 14,350 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 1st quarter valued at $863,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in TransAlta by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 191,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 81,058 shares during the period. 64.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th.

Shares of TAC stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $9.57. 418,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.31. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.03. TransAlta Co. has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $10.40.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.20 million. TransAlta had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TransAlta Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.29%.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

