Mirabella Financial Services LLP Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 45,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP owned about 0.10% of Core Laboratories at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Core Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 43.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 793,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,486,000 after buying an additional 240,452 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 1.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 495,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,937,000 after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 315.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,561,000. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Core Laboratories Trading Up 3.7 %

CLB stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,121. Core Laboratories Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.19 and a 52 week high of $27.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.25.

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $127.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 4.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $21.70.

About Core Laboratories



Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

