Mirabella Financial Services LLP Makes New Investment in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 33,373 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,812,549 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,405,114,000 after acquiring an additional 463,356 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,561,492 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $380,346,000 after buying an additional 93,536 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,392,542 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $235,886,000 after acquiring an additional 106,609 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,719,498 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $214,755,000 after purchasing an additional 344,059 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,775,661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $177,471,000 after buying an additional 123,177 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Insider Activity at Juniper Networks

In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $28,089.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,763.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $414,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,235,111.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $28,089.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,763.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,950 shares of company stock valued at $680,719 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

NYSE:JNPR traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,782,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,849,249. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $34.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.91.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 12.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNPR. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Juniper Networks

About Juniper Networks

(Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.