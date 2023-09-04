Mirabella Financial Services LLP Purchases 23,170 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 356.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,170 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 217.1% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its position in Hormel Foods by 270.0% in the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 31,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $1,271,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,886.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hormel Foods news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 31,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $1,271,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 55,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,886.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark J. Ourada sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $377,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,552 over the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HRL shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Hormel Foods Stock Down 0.5 %

HRL stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,217,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.30. The company has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.20. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $49.73.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

