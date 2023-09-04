Mirabella Financial Services LLP Purchases Shares of 134,745 Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 134,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000.
Amicus Therapeutics Stock Up 0.8 %
Amicus Therapeutics stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.92. 1,856,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,371,451. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.72. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $14.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.19 and a beta of 0.86.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $103,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 815,154 shares in the company, valued at $10,189,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $103,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 815,154 shares in the company, valued at $10,189,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total transaction of $74,401.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 944,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,623,458.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,445,385. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
About Amicus Therapeutics
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.
