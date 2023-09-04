Mirabella Financial Services LLP Reduces Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP reduced its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 75.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,556 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 14,125 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRM. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.86.

Salesforce stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $221.53. 5,600,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,137,674. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $238.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $215.55 billion, a PE ratio of 139.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total value of $269,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,616,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,119,945 shares of company stock valued at $239,106,129 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

