Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes $1.08 Million Position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 31,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new position in GitLab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in GitLab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in GitLab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GitLab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GitLab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GitLab Trading Up 3.8 %

GitLab stock traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,186,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,199. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.12 and its 200 day moving average is $41.58. GitLab Inc. has a one year low of $26.24 and a one year high of $62.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $126.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.84 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 42.84% and a negative return on equity of 22.82%. GitLab’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GTLB shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of GitLab from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GitLab news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $510,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 520,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,563,243.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $1,432,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 530,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,313,898.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $510,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 520,134 shares in the company, valued at $26,563,243.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,580 shares of company stock worth $15,179,123 in the last 90 days. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

