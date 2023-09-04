Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes $804,000 Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,227,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 44,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 474,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,580,000 after buying an additional 131,090 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $6,120,354.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 979,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,031,125.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.78. 2,682,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,791,055. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $48.82 and a 1 year high of $70.43. The company has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.36.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.50%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

