Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes $960,000 Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1,308.3% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GPC shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GPC traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $155.08. 575,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,991. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $145.30 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.24. The firm has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.90.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

