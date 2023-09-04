Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 495,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,992 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.13% of Moderna worth $76,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 46,466,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,136,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,425 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Moderna by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,292,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,201,000 after purchasing an additional 15,271 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Moderna by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,187,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,133,000 after purchasing an additional 670,284 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,964,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,821,000 after acquiring an additional 269,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, 51job reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.07.

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $1,888,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,157,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,614,185.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $1,888,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,157,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,614,185.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 247 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.53, for a total transaction of $25,324.91. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,602,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,312,424.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 313,537 shares of company stock valued at $37,674,074 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $112.56. 2,236,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,573,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of $42.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.96. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.02 and a 1 year high of $217.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.84) by $0.22. Moderna had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -4.31 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

