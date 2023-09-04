Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by HS Management Partners LLC

HS Management Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 26.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,925,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401,325 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International accounts for 5.8% of HS Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. HS Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $134,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in Mondelez International by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDLZ. Barclays lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.69. 7,284,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,035,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The company has a market cap of $94.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.87.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 56.29%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

