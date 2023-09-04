MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. SVB Securities increased their target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $28.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLTX opened at $53.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -51.86 and a beta of 1.43. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $63.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.50.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bihua Chen bought 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,927,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,355,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $13,916,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 8,142,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,999 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at $6,264,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter worth $4,439,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $42,726,000.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.

