Moreno Evelyn V Acquires 1,635 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Moreno Evelyn V lifted its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $6,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUBB. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hubbell by 122.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Hubbell during the first quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Hubbell by 55.2% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on HUBB. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.17.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of HUBB stock traded up $2.48 on Monday, hitting $328.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $320.17 and its 200-day moving average is $283.10. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $204.05 and a fifty-two week high of $340.06. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.98.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.44. Hubbell had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 37.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 5,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.12, for a total transaction of $1,851,737.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,266,075.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 5,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.12, for a total transaction of $1,851,737.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,266,075.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 4,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.72, for a total transaction of $1,267,428.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,555,945.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,856 over the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

