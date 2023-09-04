Moreno Evelyn V Acquires 379 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Moreno Evelyn V increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,560 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS traded up $0.50 on Monday, reaching $65.67. The stock had a trading volume of 6,321,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,119,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.07. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.62 and a 1-year high of $104.83. The company has a market cap of $84.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.63.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 106.14%.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CVS shares. Raymond James cut their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Edward Jones lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.65.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

