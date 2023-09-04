Moreno Evelyn V Boosts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Moreno Evelyn V increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,855 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Tesla were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 180,125.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Tesla by 203.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,360,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558,882 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Tesla by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,132,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292,464 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 243,115.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,405,017 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $419,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,540 shares in the company, valued at $55,054,398. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $685,537.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $22,521,657.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,054,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,229 shares of company stock worth $17,090,884 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.77.

Tesla Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $13.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $245.01. The stock had a trading volume of 132,541,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,811,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $313.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $256.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.69. The firm has a market cap of $777.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

