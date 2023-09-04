Moreno Evelyn V Buys 8,742 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Moreno Evelyn V increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,742 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.2% of Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 3,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $101.81. 2,877,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,910,656. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.10 and its 200-day moving average is $97.95.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

