Moreno Evelyn V Cuts Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Moreno Evelyn V decreased its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 56.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the quarter. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $564,881,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 124.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,718 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,412 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,201,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 77.5% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,585,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,649,000 after purchasing an additional 692,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, CEO Jeffery Owen bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at $8,795,959.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,584,172.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffery Owen bought 1,500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of Dollar General stock traded down $8.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $130.27. 10,694,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,549,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $128.48 and a 12-month high of $261.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.76.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DG has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.86.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

