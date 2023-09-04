Moreno Evelyn V Has $5.35 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Moreno Evelyn V boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,994 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,199 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after purchasing an additional 928,627 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.73. 18,866,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,589,043. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.55. The company has a market cap of $188.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.42%.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

