Moreno Evelyn V Has $8.24 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Moreno Evelyn V grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 1.9% of Moreno Evelyn V’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $175.32. 4,801,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,643,943. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.98 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.63. The firm has a market cap of $241.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

