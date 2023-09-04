Moreno Evelyn V Has $846,000 Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Moreno Evelyn V cut its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 39.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,261 shares during the quarter. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in Zoetis by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $192.52. 1,174,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,999,302. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $194.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ZTS

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $2,339,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,230,034.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.