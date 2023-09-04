Moreno Evelyn V Increases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Moreno Evelyn V increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,835 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 9,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Fortune 45 LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 2.3% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its holdings in Home Depot by 4.0% in the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,770,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $333.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,317,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,833,470. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $265.61 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $322.06 and its 200-day moving average is $303.64. The company has a market capitalization of $333.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.18.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

