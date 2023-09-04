Moreno Evelyn V Lowers Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Moreno Evelyn V reduced its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 55.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,523 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,417 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of META. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $1,796,633,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on META shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.79.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $296.38. 12,842,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,721,676. The company has a market cap of $762.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $299.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.77. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $326.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.14, for a total transaction of $195,041.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,899,010.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.14, for a total value of $195,041.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,899,010.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,283 shares of company stock valued at $12,463,872. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

