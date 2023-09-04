Moreno Evelyn V Purchases 2,642 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Moreno Evelyn V raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,847 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for about 1.6% of Moreno Evelyn V’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $6,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $751,276,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,728,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,559,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $357,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,163 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,226,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,156 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $328,080,000 after acquiring an additional 726,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PANW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.19.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PANW stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $242.72. 2,126,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,023,745. The business has a 50 day moving average of $237.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.88. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $258.88. The company has a market capitalization of $74.24 billion, a PE ratio of 192.64, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.19.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 65.50%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total transaction of $9,682,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at $38,130,921.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total value of $9,682,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at $38,130,921.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.46, for a total transaction of $127,002.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,668.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,090 shares of company stock worth $39,767,452. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.