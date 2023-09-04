Moreno Evelyn V Sells 2,045 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Moreno Evelyn V cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,058 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the quarter. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 732 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on COST. UBS Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $566.42.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $5.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $544.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,437,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $447.90 and a one year high of $571.16. The firm has a market cap of $241.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $547.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $515.77.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

