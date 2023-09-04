Moreno Evelyn V Sells 3,134 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Moreno Evelyn V lowered its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,134 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Celanese were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Celanese by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Celanese by 588.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Celanese by 158.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $133.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.13.

Celanese Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:CE traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $128.90. 988,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,249,653. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $129.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.32.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($0.29). Celanese had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Articles

