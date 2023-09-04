Moreno Evelyn V Sells 4,450 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Moreno Evelyn V trimmed its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 69.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,961 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,450 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 90,807 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $11,154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 326,667 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $40,125,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 645,857 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $79,331,000 after buying an additional 22,050 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 16.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 41,858 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,599,790. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $153.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,693,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,075,166. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $154.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.62. The company has a market cap of $129.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.60.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. New Street Research lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.08.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

