Moreno Evelyn V Trims Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Moreno Evelyn V reduced its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 58.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the quarter. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in KLA were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 1,414.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,870,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,085,000 after buying an additional 3,615,391 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $572,224,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in KLA by 32.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,950,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,177,840,000 after purchasing an additional 715,425 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in KLA by 22.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after purchasing an additional 385,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in KLA by 131.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 527,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $210,441,000 after purchasing an additional 299,219 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at KLA

In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total value of $1,243,795.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,360.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total value of $1,243,795.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,360.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.08, for a total value of $17,642,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,528,603.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,486 shares of company stock worth $21,817,465 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.50.

KLA Price Performance

NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $5.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $507.02. 657,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,977. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $482.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $430.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.35. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $517.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 138.06% and a net margin of 32.27%. KLA’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.59%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

